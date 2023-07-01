Calloway County Public Library re-opening

CALLOWAY, KY — The Calloway County Public Library celebrated its grand re-opening Saturday, July 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The festivities started at 9 a.m. with the ribbon cutting ceremony and then opened its doors to the public.

Throughout the day they celebrated with activities, giveaways, and refreshments and encouraged guests to tour the building or check out a book.

The library will continue celebrating its grand re-opening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2 with an open house.

The special open house will give the public a chance to tour the newly renovated and expanded building. Guests will be able to check out books and enjoy refreshments.