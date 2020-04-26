CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- The Calloway County Health Department is reporting their 29th confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
The health department says 18 people who have tested positive for the virus have fully recovered, nine patients are in isolation, one person is hospitalized, and one person has died.
To respect their privacy, the health department says they will not release additional details about the patients.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider, the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. You can also visit the state COVID-19 website at kycovid19.ky.gov for more information about the virus.