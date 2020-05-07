CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- The Calloway County Health Department says there are now 34 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The health department says 26 of the 34 cases have fully recovered, 6 are currently isolated at home, 1 person is hospitalized, and one person has died.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.