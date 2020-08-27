Weather Alert

...STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHERN SECTIONS OF WEST KENTUCKY THROUGH 9 PM CDT... A LINE OF STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS, WELL AHEAD OF THE RAIN AND CIRCULATION ASSOCIATED WITH THE REMNANTS OF HURRICANE LAURA, HAVE DEVELOPED WITHIN THE PAST HOUR OVER PARTS OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL TENNESSEE. AS THESE STORMS CONTINUE NORTHWEST AROUND 35 MPH, THEY WILL PRODUCE BRIEF HEAVY RAIN AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH. SOME OF THESE STORMS MAY EVEN BECOME SEVERE THROUGH 9 PM. SHOULD THESE STORMS CONTINUE ON THEIR PRESENT COURSE AND SPEED, THE LEADING EDGE OF THE BROKEN LINE OF STORMS WILL LIKELY REACH A PADUCAH TO MARION KENTUCKY LINE AROUND 830 PM. IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS OUT ON KENTUCKY OR BARKLEY LAKE THIS EVENING, THEN SEEK SHELTER IN A PROTECTED AREA ON SHORE UNTIL THE STORMS PASS BY. PERSONS IN WESTERN KENTUCKY SHOULD REMAIN WEATHER AWARE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AS HEAVY RAIN AND INCREASING WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO COVER THE REGION.

.RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL BE TORRENTIAL AT TIMES FRIDAY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT. RAINFALL TOTALS UP TO 2.5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, AND LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS CANNOT BE RULED OUT. . ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND WESTERN KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, HARDIN, MASSAC, POPE AND PULASKI. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CHRISTIAN, CRITTENDEN, FULTON, GRAVES, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, MUHLENBERG, TODD, TRIGG AND WEBSTER. * FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * EXCESSIVE RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL LIKELY BRING FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL RATES OF OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE IN HEAVIER STORMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&