CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Calloway County, Kentucky, emergency response teams are preparing for the potential storm damage from the remnants of Laura headed for our region.
There are roads in Calloway County that are prone to flooding. That's why Calloway County Fire Chief Tommy Morgan is getting his swift water boats and team ready to go if needed.
"It's our job to be prepared before everybody else," Morgan said. "You know, because we're the ones — all emergency responders, not just us, even your EMS, sheriff department, law enforcement — everybody expects you to be the ones to come help. So, you've got to be a step ahead of everybody."
Morgan said the fire rescue team is also making sure they know who's available and when in case of an emergency.
Some areas with frequent flooding already have permanent "Road may flood" signs in place. The road department is preparing to put up road closure signs, if there's flash flooding.
Road Supervisor Joel Stansberry said they're also prepared to send crews out along the roads to clean up fallen trees.
He said you should think twice before driving on flooded roads.
"If there's water across the road, don't drive through it," Stansberry said. "I mean, it always takes a little longer to go around certain areas. But, it's safer and people's lives are too important to go down a road that could possibly ... you may not make it."
Morgan said weather is unpredictable, but they're ready to handle whatever comes our way. Calloway County Fire Rescue is made up of volunteer firefighters. Morgan said they're spread out across the county to be ready to respond wherever needed.