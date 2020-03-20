CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- A Calloway County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first confirmed case of the virus in the county.
The Calloway County Health Department says it is working to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the person.
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital says the person is an employee with the hospital.
This case is also connected to the case of a non-resident who tested positive after visiting Calloway County over the weekend.
On Sunday, a non-resident attended a local church service and tested positive for the virus after returning home.
The Calloway County resident spent time with the non-resident when they visited.
She informed the hospital she had spent time with this person and followed hospital protocol.
She was told to immediately quarantine with her family. The test she took came back positive for the virus Thursday night.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
