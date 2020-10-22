CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Bluegrass Water Utility Operating Company is proposing a 364% increase to water bills in Calloway County, after investing in improving infrastructure in the area. Under the proposal, monthly water bills in the Center Ridge service area would increase from $22.79 to $105.84. Tom Zalud, a Blugrass Water customer, received a letter in the mail on Oct. 5 notifying him of the proposal.
"I wasn't happy. My wife wasn't happy," Zalud said. "I don't think it's fair out of the gate. You put on top of that the COVID crisis that we have, the fact that people aren't working, that can't go to work, and then the community that we have. This is a retirement community, for the most part, we're on fixed incomes. We have other folks out here that are living paycheck to paycheck. They can't afford an increase like that."
Aaron Perlut, a spokesperson for Blugrass Water Utility Operating Company, said they'll be investing millions over the next few years to improve infrastructure. The ultimate goal is to keep the water in the service area clean.
"These systems have just been so badly mismanaged for such a long time. The improvements, it's not just a nice to do, you know," Perlut said. "It's a necessity. And with a rate increase, it's imperative so that we can continue to provide a long-term service and make sure that these things aren't out of compliance."
Zalud plans to submit a petition to the Public Service Commission. PSC will decide whether the rates are approved or not.
"We're all for good water, and we're all happy to make sure the improvements that need to be done are done," Zalud said. "But what they're asking to do is for us to fund a capital improvement project that'll be payed off in two and a half years. The rates never go down after that, we'll still be paying those high rates."
Zalud said he started the petition on Oct. 6, and currently has 50 names on it.
The PSC hearings to increase the rate begin Nov. 1.
This is the letter sent to Bluegrass Water customers informing them about the proposed increases: