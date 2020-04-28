CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- A road in Calloway County was closed for several hours Monday after a semi crash.
Around 8:20 a.m. Monday, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office was called to a semi crash on Highway 94 East near Highland Road.
A semi and trailer were found upside down on the right side of the road.
The driver, Brian Shelton, was trapped inside. He was freed and taken to a local hospital.
Deputies say its appears Shelton dropped off the right side of the road.
That caused his 44,480 pound load of fertilizer to shift and the semi and trailer to overturn.
The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear up the spilled load and remove the semi.