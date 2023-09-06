CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Several school districts in West Kentucky either have just enough bus drivers and substitute teachers to make things work, or they're still in need of them.
For Calloway County Schools, the district is merging bus routes because the district doesn't have enough drivers. But the district said it's in good shape when it comes to substitute teachers, thanks to Murray State University students who are filling those roles.
Calloway County Schools Human Resources Director Cathy Morris said substituting offers multiple benefits for students.
"It gives them a great opportunity. If they're still exploring their career options, it allows them to see what it's like to be a part of the school — to be involved making a difference in children's lives," said Morris.
Having more substitutes helps schools in the district as well.
"With a school our size, you know, we have anywhere from, you know, five to 10 people that may be out in a day, and that allows us to have someone that can come in and take care of our students in a positive way," said Morris.
She said the need for substitutes to apply heightens as the year goes on.
"You hear from all of the districts that it's nice to have a large substitute pool. Sometimes the substitutes aren't available or sometimes we experience something that does have a particular school site that might have more absences," said Morris.
The district is hiring 10 to 15 new substitutes for the upcoming year.
As far as the bus routes, Morris said they should soon have more drivers. "We have the bus driver trainees that are currently going through that process. Then, they'll be able to become either substitute route drivers to fill in when we do have a vacancy, or we can reanalyze the routes that we currently have," said Morris.
Murray State students who would like to be substitute teachers in Calloway County must have a GPA of 2.5 and 64 credit hours.