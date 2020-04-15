CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Calloway County Schools is pausing food distribution after a food service staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Wednesday.
In a letter posted to the school district's Facebook page, Superintendent Tres Settle says multiple staff members are under "precautionary, yet mandatory, quarantine by the local health department," because of the positive novel coronavirus test.
"Until those individuals have safely demonstrated no symptoms and/or may return to work, it is not advisable for us to resume meal preparation and distribution as planned," the post says.
Settle writes that meal distribution and pickup from the school district's food service will not resume until April 22. That decision was made after consulting with the county health department and Calloway County EMS.
According to the Facebook post, on April 22, the school district will distribute meals for that Wednesday through Friday.
"After next week, we will begin a Monday/Wednesday meal distribution schedule," Settle writes. "Students will receive Monday/Tuesday meals on Mondays, and Wednesday/Thursday/Friday meals on Wednesdays."
"While we regret that the restart date has been delayed, we hope everyone can understand that these decisions are made in the highest regard for the safety of our students and staff," the superintendent continues. "Please make note of these changes and share with others who may not have received the message by phone or telecommunication devices. Thank you again for your continued patience and understanding during these trying times for everyone."
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department reports that a total of 19 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county.
In full, Settle's letter reads:
Food Service Update from Superintendent Settle:
April 15, 2020
Laker Family,
Because we have experienced positive COVID-19 cases within our food service staff, we have several individuals who remain under precautionary, yet mandatory, quarantine by the local health department. Until those individuals have safely demonstrated no symptoms and/or may return to work, it is not advisable for us to resume meal preparation and distribution as planned. After continued consultation with the Calloway County Health Department in a joint conference this afternoon that included school officials and Calloway County EMS, it has been decided that meal distribution and pickup from Calloway County Schools Food Service will not resume until Wednesday, April 22nd.
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, we will distribute meals for that Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. After next week, we will begin a Monday/Wednesday meal distribution schedule. Students will receive Monday/Tuesday meals on Mondays, and Wednesday/Thursday/Friday meals on Wednesdays. While we regret that the restart date has been delayed, we hope everyone can understand that these decisions are made in the highest regard for the safety of our students and staff. Please make note of these changes and share with others who may not have received the message by phone or telecommunication devices. Thank you again for your continued patience and understanding during these trying times for everyone.
Respectfully,
Tres Settle, Superintendent
Calloway County Schools