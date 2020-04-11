CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- Calloway County Schools says it is suspending its food service for a week because one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The school says the employee last worked on Friday, April 3.
Superintendent Tres Settle says to help protect students and staff they will be no food services the week of April 13-17.
They plan to resume meal distribution on Monday, April 20.
While they are not serving food, they will be cleaning the food preparation areas.
The school district also did not serve food this past week due to being on spring break.
For families in need, there are multiple options for the week where meals will not be distributed.
Soup for the Soul serves one hot dinner a day to-go Monday-Friday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. You can find out more by clicking here.
Murray Calloway Needline is also open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. For more information, click here.
Bags of Hope in Marshall County is also available to those in need. They are open for drive thru grocery prick up on Monday and Thursday from 2 p.m. - 5p.m. Click here for more information.