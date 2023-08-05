CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is planning to conduct traffic safety checkpoints.
CCSO will be checking drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence.
The following are approved traffic safety checkpoint locations within Calloway County:
• KY 121 south at mile marker 3.187 to 3.690
• KY 121 south at the intersection of Henderson Road
• KY 121 north at the intersection of Bailey Road
• KY Highway 80 west at the Calloway/Graves County Line
• KY Highway 80 east at the Marshall County Line
• US 641 south at the Tennessee State Line
• US 641 north at the Marshall County Line
• US 641 south at Barber Drive
• KY 94 east at KY 280
• KY 280 at Cohoon Road
• KY 94 west at KY 893
• South 12th Street between Glendale Road and the Murray City limits
• Main Street between 8th and 9th Streets
• Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser Dr.
• Glendale Road between 9th and 12th Streets
• Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray City limits
• Chestnut Street at the intersection of 8th Street
• US 641 North and Diuguid Drive
• Doran Road at the intersection of Holiday Drive
• North 16th Street at the intersection of Olive Street
• KY 94 west at the intersection of Doran Road
• South 4th Street from Sycamore Street to the Murray City limits
• Olive Street between 6th and 12th Streets
• North 16th Street between KY 121 North and Diuguid Drive
• KY 121 south at the Tennessee State Line
• KY 94 east at Lancaster Road
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says they utilize safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.