CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY– On Monday night, Calloway County Sheriff deputies arrested a man after he refused to pull over for a traffic violation.
At 10:00 p.m Monday, 43-year-old James Swindle of New Concord, was driving on Kline Trail when a Callow County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to pull him over for driving without his headlights on.
When the deputy activated his emergency lights Swindle accelerated his vehicle in attempt to evade the deputy. After a short vehicle pursuit, Swindle exited the road into a field, where he attempted to escape on foot.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, when Swindle was apprehended by pursuing deputies he resisted arrest and assaulted one of the deputies.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia.
After his arrest, it was determined Swindle had a warrant for his arrest from Christian County for probation violation. He had been a fugitive for approximately 9 months.
Swindle was charged with 1st and 2nd degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, 3rd degree assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic violations.
Swindle is currently being held at Calloway County Jail.