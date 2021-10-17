CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY—A Calloway County sheriff's deputy was injured in crash on Friday night.
The sheriff's department said around 9 p.m. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies went to the intersection of Highway 80 and Brinn Road for a report of a two car injury crash. It involved a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.
The responding deputies found two vehicles in the median area of the intersection, both with significant damage.
A preliminary investigation showed Jacob Hamm, the sheriff's deputy, was driving a Dodge Charger going eastbound on Highway. The department said Stacy Joiner was going northbound on Brinn Road driving a Toyota Tacoma.
Deputies say Joiner tried to make a left turn onto Highway 80 when she failed to yield the right of way to Hamm’s car. The two cars collided, causing Joiner’s vehicle to overturn. The deputies reported they believe Joiner failed to yield for reasons related to inattention.
Hamm was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries received during the crash.