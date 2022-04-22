CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight says his office is accepting school resource officer applications.
Knight says he and the Calloway County School District are working to expand the SRO program. Currently, the sheriff's office employs two SROs, but the goal is to nearly quadruple that number as soon as the beginning of the next school year.
"Recent legislative changes prompted us to consider expanding the program to all schools in the district," Knight says in a Friday afternoon news release. "The addition of 5 more School Resource Officers will allow one to be assigned at each campus."
The sheriff is asking certified law enforcement officers to consider joining the program, calling it an investment in the county's future.
"The safety of Calloway County School District students and staff is one of the most important public safety issues and one of my highest priorities," Knight says.
For more information about the SRO program, visit the Calloway County Sheriff's Office website.