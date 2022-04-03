CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY- At around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a Calloway County Sheriff's Deputy tried to stop a car on Highway 641 North for speeding. The driver didn't stop, leading to a chase.
The car being pursued finally stopped in Marshall County. The driver, 19-year-old Damarius Dinwiddie from Union City, Tennessee, was arrested after the chase.
Dinwiddie is being charged with 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, and other traffic related offenses. He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The Calloway county Sheriff's Office was helped by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office with the pursuit.