The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating two fugitives.
According to the sheriff's office, the two men exited a stolen vehicle near Pella Way after a brief pursuit by Murray Police at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
They were last seen near the 800 block of Bethel Road at 12:30 p.m.
One fugitive has been identified as Robert Tucker.
Tucker is a 6 foot 8 inch tall white man that weighs 295 pounds. He has a dark colored beard, and was last seen wearing brown pants and a dark colored long sleeve t-shirt. Tucker is wanted for 1st degree robbery, theft of auto and assault in Hardin County.
The other fugitive has not been identified. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and has a medium build. The man has a gray beard and was last seen wearing a light blue or gray hoodie.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these men should call the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3131.