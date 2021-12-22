two fugitives.jpg

Unknown fugitive (left) and Robert Tucker

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating two fugitives. 

According to the sheriff's office, the two men exited a stolen vehicle near Pella Way after a brief pursuit by Murray Police at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They were last seen near the 800 block of Bethel Road at 12:30 p.m.

One fugitive has been identified as Robert Tucker.

Tucker is a 6 foot 8 inch tall white man that weighs 295 pounds. He has a dark colored beard, and was last seen wearing brown pants and a dark colored long sleeve t-shirt. Tucker is wanted for 1st degree robbery, theft of auto and assault in Hardin County.

The other fugitive has not been identified. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and has a medium build. The man has a gray beard and was last seen wearing a light blue or gray hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these men should call the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3131.