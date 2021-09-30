CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a man who was wanted after allegedly fleeing from deputies Thursday is now in custody.
The sheriff's office announced around 4:18 p.m. Thursday that deputies were searching for William Elliott, who was considered to be armed and dangerous. As of about 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Chief Deputy Jody Cash says Elliott has been found and is in custody.
Elliott allegedly ran from investigators around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the Landon Lane area of northern Calloway County.
This story was originally publishedat 4:19 p.m. It has since been updated to reflect Elliot's capture.