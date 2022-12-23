HAZEL, KY — After Calloway County Sheriff's Office seized an estimated $49,000 of drugs at a Hazel residence, three were arrested on mutliple charges, including felony trafficking charges of pot and trafficking charges of a hallucinogen, the sheriff's office posted on Friday.
A residence in Hazel, Kentucky was searched on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Inside, the sheriff's office says they found a grow/drying operation for psychedelic mushrooms.
Law enforcement seized nine active grow boxes for psychedelic mushrooms, about 10 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, over 200 retail packaged marijuana products, 2.5 pounds of additional THC wax, a pistol, a modified sawed-off shotgun and cash.
The following individuals were arrested and transported to Calloway County Jail:
Joe Thomas, 35, of Hazel, Kentucky
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, second degree (hallucinogen)
- Felony — trafficking in marijuana, 5 pounds or greater, first offense
- Felony — convicted felon in possession of handgun
- Felony — drug paraphernalia (buy/possess),
- Class A misdemeanor, up to 12 months in jail and up to $500 in fines
Michele Chandler, 46, of Hazel, Kentucky
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, second Degree (hallucinogen)
- Felony — trafficking in marijuana, five pounds or greater, first offense
- Felony — drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Class A misdemeanor, up to 12 months in jail and up to $500 in fines
Jessie Carlson, 25, of Hazel, Kentucky
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, second Degree (hallucinogen)
- Felony — trafficking in marijuana, five pounds or greater, first offense
- Felony — Convicted felon in possession of handgun
- Felony — drug paraphernalia (buy/possess)
- Class A misdemeanor, up to 12 months in jail and up to $500 in fines
All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.