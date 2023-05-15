MURRAY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office will hold a memorial service for fallen Chief Deputy Jody Cash on May 16, one year after his death.
Happening Now: Jody Cash Month
Cash was killed in the line of duty on May 16, 2022 when an inmate he was interviewing at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office fatally shot him with a gun he had hidden on his person.
According to a Monday release, the service begins at 4:30 p.m. in front of the judicial building at 312 North 4th Street in Murray.
Deputies say the public is welcome to attend the service.