CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight presented the Calloway County School System with 12 doses of the narcotic overdose reversal drug naloxone on Thursday, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says Knight first spoke with the school district about donating the nasal spray medication last month. The sheriff's office received a case of naloxone earlier this month from the Kentucky Pharmacists Association. The sheriff wanted to donate naloxone to the school district as a precaution to protect students.
The sheriff's office notes that overdose deaths have been increasing across the country over the past decade, and early treatment is crucial to save someone's life if they they've overdosed. The FDA approved naloxone for the treatment of opioid overdoses in the 1970s, and it has become more widely available over the past several years. The sheriff's office says members of the public have been able to immediately administer it since 2016.
“The safety and security of our community’s children is one of my top priorities. In a situation where seconds count, it is better to have this life saving tool quickly available at our schools than to have to wait on first responders to arrive," Knight said in a statement Friday.
Knight presented the naloxone doses to Superintendent Tres Settle during the Calloway County School Board meeting Thursday night.