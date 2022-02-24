The Calloway County Sheriff's Office has received "Guardian Angel" devices through a Spirit of Blue Foundation grant.
These "Guardian Angel" devices provide 360-degree lighting to help officers when they are outside of their patrol vehicles.
Since 2020, 24 law enforcement officers have been killed from being hit unintentionally by a vehicle.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight first heard about the Spirit of Blue Foundation grant this January. “The safety of the deputies that serve Calloway County is my top priority, so I immediately began the process of applying for the grant” Sheriff Knight said.
The devices arrived late last week and every deputy in the department will receive a "Guardian Angel".
“I’m really thankful to have the addition of this life safety equipment for each of our deputies,” said Sheriff Knight.