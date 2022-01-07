CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY – From 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. Thursday, the Calloway County Sheriff's responded to 16 car accidents in the county, according to the sheriff's office.
That number is the largest number of accidents investigated by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office in a single day since they began recording accidents in 2010.
According to the sheriff's office, the accidents were all related to slick, snow covered roads.
The next highest day is February 7, 2011, which also involved slick roads.
Here are the accidents recorded on Thursday:
- 9:22 a.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on Highway 641 South
- 9:34 a.m.: Vehicle struck tree on Roosevelt Road
- 9:37 a.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on Highway 121 South
- 9:41 a.m.: Two vehicle collision on Highway 641 South
- 10:33 a.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on Highway 121 South
- 11:05 a.m.: Two vehicle head on collision on Highway 641 South
- 11:33 a.m.: Two vehicle collision on Peeler Road
- 12:01 a.m.: Vehicle struck mailboxes on Highway 641 South
- 12:03 p.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on Duncan Trail
- 12:26 p.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on Highway 641 North
- 12:29 p.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on Highway 641 South
- 12:33 p.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on Highway 641 South
- 12:53 p.m.: Two vehicle collision on Highway 641 South
- 12:58 p.m.: Semi struck embankment on Highway 641 South
- 1:25 p.m.: Semi struck embankment on Highway 641 South
- 1:30 p.m.: Vehicle overturned on Highway 80 West
Two of these accidents resulted in people being transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.