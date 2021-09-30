CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly fled from law enforcement officers Thursday morning. Deputies say the man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office says William Elliott ran from investigators around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Landon Lane area of northern Calloway County.
Elliott is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has a slender build, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says anyone who sees Elliott should not approach him, but instead call 270-753-3151 or 911.