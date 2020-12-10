UPDATE — The sheriff's department says Amanda Pijanka has been found safe. Sheriff Nicky Knight thanks the public for their help in finding Amanda.
MURRAY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman with limited mental capacity.
Deputies say 27-year-old Amanda Pijanka, of Murray, was lask seen Wednesday night around 10 p.m. at her home on Coleman Trail.
Deputies say Amanda is five feet, four inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and has pink hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who knows where Amanda could be should call the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3151.