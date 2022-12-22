MURRAY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in returning stolen items to their owner.
Items were taken from a car parked at an apartment complex on Bailey Road sometime in the early hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The stolen items included a clear plastic box of dental implants.
"These implants are of no value to anyone but the people they were made for," the sheriff's office post reads.
If you know where the items are located or any information, contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151.