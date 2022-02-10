CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY – Kaysin Higgins, a first grade teacher at North Calloway Elementary School, has been named a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) by President Joe Biden.
PAEMST is the highest award kindergarten through 12th grade math and science teachers can receive from the U.S. government. The award was established in 1983.
Higgins, who is in her eleventh year of teaching, will be honored during an online ceremony on Feb. 28. Additionally, she will receive signed certificate from President Biden and $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.
“We are so proud of Mrs. Higgins and this incredible accomplishment. She is a Calloway County graduate and is a stand-out teacher. She is a leader in her school and our district. She is highly deserving of this award and I am excited to see what the future holds for this exceptional person,” said Calloway County superintendent Tres Settle.
PAEMST applications are reviewed by a panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels. The panel then sends their recommendations to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Award winners are then selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education.
This year, kindergarten through 6th grade teachers will receive the awards.