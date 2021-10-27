CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY– The Calloway County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people following a death investigation. One of the individuals was charged with murder.
On Saturday at 2:30 a.m., Calloway County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence on Whitlow Lane in Almo for a report of a dead male.
67-year-old Tyrone Brewer was found at the scene and pronounced dead by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
On Monday, an autopsy was conducted by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville. Preliminary findings of the autopsy included indications of strangulation.
The next day, a search warrant was served at the Whitlow Lane residence where Brewer was found. During the search various items believed to be related to the ongoing death investigation were seized.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, deputies also seized numerous firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
46-year-old Cheryl Fogle of Almo was arrested and charged with Murder. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
During the investigation, 35-year-old Adam Fogle of Almo was also arrested. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fogle was lodged at Calloway County Jail.
The Calloway County Sheriff's were assisted during the investigation by the Kentucky State Police, the Calloway County Coroner's Office and the Department of Community Based Services.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Calloway County Sheriff's Office 270-753-3151.