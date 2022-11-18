CALVERT CITY, KY — Through Dec. 12, Calvert City is collecting canned food items to feed neighbors in need.
The city says the Calvert Cares Can Drive has drop-off locations at five local businesses and one at city hall.
In addition to canned foods, the drive will also accept other items that can last on pantry shelves, such as Pop Tarts and granola bars.
Among other groups, the donations will help Marshall County Schools' Snack Pack program.
"A lot of people don't understand that a lot of kids come to school hungry, so that's one way that the school tries to help families is to provide these snack packs on the weekends," Crystal Thorning with Marshall County Schools tells Local 6.
The full list of drop-off locations includes:
- Calvert Café
- Calvert City Hall
- 50’s Café
- Food Giant Calvert City
- J-Mack BBQ
- Shop-O-Rama Calvert City
- Snap Fitness Calvert City