CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City, Kentucky, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The city's sesquicentennial celebration weekend will be filled with contests, carnival rides, and live music.
Marking 150 years comes with plenty of ways to celebrate, but the important thing is remembering how the community got here. Bobbie Foust with the sesquicentennial committee said one of Calvert City's key pieces of history was the construction of Kentucky Dam.
"That meant the difference. Luther Draffen immediately began lobbying industries to locate here and take advantage of the low priced power, low priced electricity, and the river transportation, and the land transportation," Foust said.
She wants to see people admiring the historical displays they've set up at the Calvert City Civic Center.
"That's important for you, because someday you will appreciate the history of your family and you'll want to pass it on down to your children," Foust said.
She's also hoping to reach a younger audience, like Bryce Willoughby. He brought his dog out to enjoy the nice weather, and says he appreciates the history the event is looking back on.
"I feel like it's important to know where we came from, how we got here," Willoughby said. "Cause without that we probably wouldn't be able to have things like this here today."
Foust emphasized why it's important to come out and celebrate this milestone with them.
"There won't be another celebration like this for another 50 years!" Foust said.
And like the Ferris wheel, they want to keep moving the city up to new heights.