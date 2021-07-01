CALVERT CITY, KY — A local community is kicking off a historical milestone. Calvert City began its sesquicentennial celebration Thursday with a ball at the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center.
The city is celebrating its 150th anniversary now through Sunday, July 4.
The celebration includes three days of free, live music at the Memorial Park Amphitheater, a golf scramble, a basketball tournament a carnival and more.
The celebration will wrap up Sunday, July 4, with a parade on 5th Avenue and fireworks at Kentucky Dam.
Download the document below for the full festival schedule, and visit 150calvertcity.com for more details on the city's sesquicentennial and its history.