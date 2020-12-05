CALVERT CITY, KY — The Calvert City Christmas Bazaar was held Saturday at Memorial Park.
More than 60 vendors were available to shop from. There was also a quilt raffle and vendor bingo with chances to win prizes.
Event Organizer Chelsey Solomon shared her gratitude for the support she's received.
"I have been very appreciative to all who have come out today, as far as vendor-wise, who have come out today to help me, and then who have come out to enjoy this event with us," Solomon said.
The bazaar raised money for the Calvert/Sharpe Family Resource Center.