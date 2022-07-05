CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City metal and mining company Metals and Alloys wanted to give back this Independence day, so they sponsored dinner for 100 local veterans at Kentucky Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1084.
CCMA owners Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber said in a joint statement:
According to their announcement, Metals and Alloys also presented a $2,500 donation to the VFW post 1084, a move that's not surprising given their history of supporting the local community.
CCMA has reportedly provided food and housing support to local charities and non-profit organizations, relief supplies to support tornado recovery, and recently presented a donation to the St. Mary's baseball program in Paducah.