CALVERT CITY, KY — A life-long resident of Calvert City was unanimously chosen to step up as Mayor.
The Calvert City Council voted Thursday evening to appoint councilmember Gene Colburn to finish the term of late Mayor Lynn Jones, who died last week from a brief illness.
Councilmembers left Mayor Jones' seat open during the special call meeting as a tribute for his 22 years of service.
Councilmember Kevin Stokes motioned to nominate Colburn to fill the Mayor's position and, unanimously, the council agreed for him to serve the remainder of Jones' term.
The meeting was conducted via Zoom and live-streamed on the Calvert City YouTube channel.
The city says Colburn has served the last 12 years on the city council and is currently the director of operations for Estron Chemical in Calvert City.
“I had no doubt going into the meeting this evening that our council would come together with a unanimous vote. At no surprise, Gene was at the top of everyone’s list. He has a great love for Calvert City and knowledgeable of the direction we’re headed to continue to see Calvert prosper. We’re in good hands,” said councilmember Tanara Babcock after the meeting.
With Colburn selected as Mayor, the city says this leaves an open seat on the council. The council is set to appoint someone from the community to fill the vacant seat within the next 30 days. The next council meeting is set for Feb. 8, via Zoom, and can be watched live on the Calvert City YouTube page.
For more information, please contact Calvert City Hall at (270) 395-7138 or by emailing info@calvertcity.com.