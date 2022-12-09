CALVERT CITY, KY — The Calvert City Police Department is participating in Cram the Cruiser to help local families in need this holiday season.
According to a Friday release, a cruiser will be parked in front of City Hall at 861 East 5th Avenue in Calvert City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 through 16.
They will be accepting toys, arts and crafts items, household cleaning products, and non-perishable food items. If you would like to donate, simply place your unwrapped donation inside the cruiser.
Donations will benefit the Calvert-Sharpe Family Resource Center.