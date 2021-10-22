CALVERT CITY, KY– As part of Calvert City's sesquicentennial (150th) anniversary celebration, students at Calvert City Elementary released 150 balloons into the sky Thursday morning.
The balloons were biodegradable and filled with wild bird seeds.
"We've been celebrating all year long with 150 events in 2021," said Blair Travis, director of marketing, communications and business development for Calvert City. "The Sesquicentennial Committee wanted to include the elementary school which is so important to the community. This is a fun way for kids to remember this historic year and tell their kids about celebrating 150 years of Calvert City."
