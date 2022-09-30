CALVERT CITY, KY — The Calvert City Fall Fun Fest continues the city's tradition of celebrating fall with friends, family and the community.
The event will be on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 in Memorial Park.
Food trucks and arts and crafts vendors will be at the event on both days. The Moonlight Movie Night in the Park showing begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with "Honey I Shrunk the Kids." The public is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
The Calvert City Fall Fling disc golf tournament is new to the festival this year and will be in Old Park. Registration is available online by visiting calvertcityky.gov.
There will also be inflatables, a dunk tank and live music by Leight July, Ryan Gilchrest and Kentucky Shine on Saturday.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, please contact (270) 395-7138 or visit calvertcityky.gov.