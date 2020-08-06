CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City has been approved for a loan for more than $2.9 million for wastewater treatment improvements, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
The Fund A loan was approved for the city's wastewater treatment plant influent lift station and plant improvements project.
The loan will be used to rehabilitate Calvert City's existing wastewater treatment system, which Beshear said will improve disinfection, aeration and mixing systems. Once the project is finished, Beshear said it will provide better, more reliable service for 1,700 households.
The loan was one of five the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority approved totaling more than $7.2 million for wastewater and sewer system improvements. The other cities receiving loans include Bardstown, Dawson Springs, Lewisburg and Whitesburg.
"Every city and county in Kentucky should have reliable wastewater and sewer systems," Beshear said during a news briefing Thursday. "I’m glad these five cities can make necessary updates and provide more reliable service to their communities."