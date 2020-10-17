CALVERT CITY, KY — The annual Calvert City Pink Walk for breast cancer was a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Held Saturday at Memorial Park, walkers came together virtually to share stories, support one another and raise money for the fight against breast cancer.
Participants were encouraged to walk the half-mile Memorial Park Loop Saturday. But, instead of walking together, they walked any time they chose with small groups of people in their own families.
The walkers shared photos they took on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #pinkwalkcalvertcity.
Funds were raised through sales of t-shirts and luminaries. Organizers say all proceeds will benefit Kentucky Cancer Link. The nonprofit offices help for Kentuckians fighting cancer with services including wigs, mastectomy prostheses, transportation help, and much more.
For more information about Kentucky Cancer Link, visit hkycancerlink.org.