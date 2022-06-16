CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City officials have partnered with local businesses to provide free family movie nights in Memorial Park every Friday, in a program they are calling Moonlight Movies Nights.
Families are encouraged to bring coolers, blankets and lawn-chairs on movie nights. Calvert City has released a schedule for upcoming movies, beginning on June 17. The fun begins at 7 p.m. with the night's movie starting at dusk. The schedule is listed below:
- Friday, June 17: Encanto
- Sponsored by Calvert City
- Friday, July 1: The Goonies
- Sponsored by Marshall County Rotary
- Friday, July 8: Hotel Transylvania 3
- Sponsored by Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Friday, August 5: TBD
- Sponsored by TAG Truck Service and Calvert Elementary PTO
- Friday, September 30: TBD
- Sponsored by Marshall County Health Department
- Friday, October 7: Wizard of Oz
- Sponsored by Calvert City
For more information, call Calvert City Hall at 270-395-7138 or send an email to info@calvertcityky.gov.