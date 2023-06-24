CALVERT CITY, Ky. -- Over the last few years, pickleball has seen a massive surge in popularity in the Local 6 area.
And Marshall County is no exception.
Calvert City recently built new pickleball courts, and this weekend, the city held its inaugural pickleball tournament.
Over 170 players from seven different states were in Calvert City today for the Calvert City Summer Slam.
The weekend tournament started Friday night and goes through Sunday.
The city's first ever tournament drew a crowd of fans and players alike.
Darlene and Parvin Latta were responsible for bringing pickleball to western Kentucky in 2014.
They've taught hundreds of people how to play the game. The couple said bringing a big-time tournament to Calvert City has been a long time coming.
"We have a core group of tournament players on our own," Parvin Latta said. "We travel extensively, and they build a bond with those other competitors. We've had people just waiting for us to open the entries so they could play with our folks here for a change, as opposed to coming to their location. This is the first location our guys have been to where it's a 15-minute drive instead of a two-hour drive."
Calvert City Director of Marketing Blair Travis was among organizers for the event. She said this year's tournament was a success.
I would say this is not our last pickleball tournament, for sure," Travis said. "We're definitely going to be doing it again, and maybe some fun activities that we've already started talking about."