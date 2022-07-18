CALVERT CITY, KY — 'Wildlife and Landscapes' - that's the theme of the 2023 Calvert City Calendar.
The City of Calvert has opened up photo submissions for next year's calendar, and they'll be looking for pictures that highlight the beauty of and uniqueness of Calvert City while keeping that theme in mind.
According to a Monday release, each person may submit up to 10 horizontal photos of their original work. The photos will be selected by a panel of volunteer judges who will not know the names of the photographers.
Director of Marketing, Communications, and Development Blair Travis explained in the release judges choose photos based on the seasons, so it's important to think about Spring, Summer, Winter, and Fall when making your submissions.
The photos will be judged based on suitability of the subject, quality of the photograph, and adherence to the purpose of the contest, the city clarified.
Photographers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate in the contest, according to the release. They say they'll have 12 winners, one for each month of the year. Winners will receive $50. The person whose photo is chosen to be on the cover will receive $100.
Winners will be announced on December 4 in Memorial Park, before the Lion's club Christmas Parade. Printed calendars will be available during the event.
According to the contest website, the rules/guidelines for submission are as follows:
- Photos cannot contain watermarks
- Photos must be horizontal
- Photos should be the submitter's original work
- Deadline for entry is November 4
- Photos must be taken within Calvert City limits, the Tennessee River, or Kentucky Lake
- Each person may submit a maximum of 10 photos
- Keep Spring, Summer, Winter, and Fall in mind when submitting photos
- Winners will be announced at the Calvert City Tree Lighting ceremony on December 3.
- 12 winners will receive $50, the cover-photo winner will receive $100.
To submit your photo(s) for the contest, use this link.
Questions about the contest can be directed to Calvert City Hall at (270) 395-7138 or info@calvertcityky.gov.