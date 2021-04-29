CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City, Kentucky, will hold its annual Spring Clean Up Day on May 8.
That day, Calvert City residents will be able to dispose of household hazardous waste and other items. The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Doctors Park behind the Marshall County Public Library.
The city advises people who want to take advantage of the cleanup event to bring a copy of their water bill or other proof of Calvert City residency.
Items that can be disposed of at this event include:
— Document shredding
— Tires (limit 8 per household)
— Old prescription drugs
— Bulk/large items
— Used oils
— Antifreeze
— Latex paint
— Hazardous household waste
— Fluorescent lamps and bulbs
— Thermostats.
The city says SmartPath technologies will also be on site to help wipe computer hard drives for e-waste disposal.
Those who have questions about the Calvert City Spring Clean Up Day can call Calvert City Hall at 270-395-7138 or email info@calvertcity.com.