CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pickleball complex inside Doctor's Park.
The fenced-in, outdoor, four-court pickleball area is located near Chris Bynum Skate Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Remarks will begin at 6:15 p.m.
While watching a few games with the Calvert City Pickleball Team, you can enter a drawing for a pickleball paddle.
Over 50 players headed to the courts on opening weekend.
For more information, call Calvert City Hall at 270-395-7138 or email info@calvertcityky.gov.