CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City will host Paddle Skills Day, a day of instruction to teach basic paddling skills in the Calvert City Golf and Country Club swimming pool.
Paddle Skills Day will be on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will provide kayaks, paddles and life jackets and is free and open to the public. Children and adults are welcome to participate. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
This event is in partnership with Calvert City and the Tennessee RiverLine.
Calvert City was selected as a Tennessee RiverTown in 2021. As part of the qualifications, the city is required to host paddling events and stewardship events throughout the year promoting engagement with the Tennessee River.
Pre-register for the free event by clicking here.
For more information, contact Calvert City Hall at (270) 395-7138 or at info@calvertcityky.gov.