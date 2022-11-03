PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently.
The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
The project's main focus is to deter, defend and detect. The solar-powered mobile security units are located in more than 30 parking lots around Paducah, including Advance Auto Parts.
LiveView Technologies Senior Customer Success Manger Chris Vincent says the surveillance units will help prosecute theft suspects.
"LVT's units use what you can see, hardware and software, to provide advanced analytics to help deter crime and then provide evidence to local law enforcement and businesses to help prosecute those individuals who were bad actors," Vincent says.
The project is the first of its kind, and it's completely funded by LiveView Technologies.
