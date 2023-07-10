Kentucky gubernatorial candidates, from left, Eric Deters, Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, Ryan Quarles and Alan Keck get ready before the start of the Kentucky Gubernatorial GOP Primary Debate in Lexington, Ky., May 1, 2023. On Friday, June 30, Republican infighting erupted in Kentucky over gubernatorial nominee Cameron's plans to attend a rally sponsored by Deters, who is now looking to challenge an incumbent GOP congressman next year. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)