PRINCETON, KY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron and his newly tapped running mate Sen. Robby Mills visited western Kentucky Friday.
Their visit to The Majestic Restaurant in Princeton was part of a three-day statewide tour aimed at introducing Mills to the public. Cameron announced Mills as his running mate earlier in the week. The two greeted a small but enthusiastic crowd of roughly two dozen people inside one of the restaurant's meeting rooms.
Also on Friday, a new Republican leaning Public Opinion Strategies poll showed Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear with a 10-point lead over Cameron.
"I'm excited about this race. I'm not concerned about any one specific poll. What I am focused on is getting to as many communities as possible and letting the voters decide in November," Cameron said.
Cameron and Mills touted their conservative values steeped in faith, family and community.
"Folks just want safe communities. They want a governor who's going to back and support our law enforcement community, and they want a governor that's going to make sure our education system is about reading, writing and math. And that our schools don't become incubators for liberal and progressive ideas," Cameron said.
It's a message and platform Cameron said fellow conservative Robby Mills only enhances.
"I really think that we need a shot of optimism, to be quite honest with you, and when you look at Daniel Cameron and hear him talk, I think Daniel brings optimism. I think our state's somewhat beat down a little bit, and people are working two to three jobs to make ends meet. You know, inflation has taken a bite out of their pocket book, and I think Daniel Cameron brings a lot of optimism to the state of Kentucky and I think that's going to help a lot," Mills said.
Cameron said the people he has talked with over the past few days while on a statewide tour seem receptive to their campaign's focus.
"I've said repeatedly that we're going to fight tooth and nail to stand up for conservative values, and that is in juxtaposition, in contrast with Andy Beshear, who would rather stand with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence," Cameron said.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a satirical LGBTQ+ drag group that has garnered national attention. Beshear was seen in a picture with some of the group's members following a gay rights rally at the Kentucky Capital in 2020.
Mills voiced concern about the relationship between the state's executive and legislative branches.
"I think Kentucky deserves an executive branch and legislative branch that are pulling in the same direction for the people of Kentucky. Not that we would always agree on every issue, but we know how to talk, communicate and collaborate," Mills said.
Cameron and Mills recognize that western Kentucky will play a large role in the general election Nov. 7.
"Western Kentucky needs to recognize that they have a seat at the table in things that happen in Frankfort. You talk to folks sometimes that feel like they don't necessarily have their voices heard," Cameron said.