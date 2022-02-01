MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Fiscal Court violated Kentucky's Open Meetings Act by failing to notify news outlets ahead of an emergency meeting held about a week after the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a recently-issued opinion.
Cameron's opinion also said the court violated the Open Meetings Act by failing to issue a written response within three business days to a complaint from a local newspaper about the lack of notification ahead of the emergency meeting.
A state statute requires public agencies to provide notice of special meetings to media organizations that have requested notification at least 24 hours before the meeting.
After it did not receive notice of the meeting, which was held on Dec. 16, The Lake News in Calvert City presented a complaint to the fiscal court on Dec. 22, Cameron's opinion states. The attorney general writes the newspaper had not received a response to that complaint by Jan. 12. Under another state statute, the court was required to respond to that complaint within three business days. Because it the court failed to respond within the time required, Cameron writes, the newspaper initiated an appeal with the attorney general's office.
The Lake News Editor Loyd Ford tells public radio station WKYU-FM he first learned of the Dec. 16 meeting during a regular fiscal court meeting that was held later. Ford told the radio station he emailed the fiscal court to ask about the meeting, and the court claimed it did not have to notify him because it was an emergency meeting.
In his opinion, Cameron writes that the fiscal court also argued to him that it wasn't required to notify newspaper about the meeting because it was an emergency meeting.
"The Fiscal Court is incorrect," Cameron writes. "KRS 61.823(5) governs the conduct of a special meeting “[i]n the case of an emergency which prevents compliance with” the notice requirements of KRS 61.823. When an emergency meeting is called, “[t]he public agency shall make a reasonable effort, under emergency circumstances, to notify the members of the agency, media organizations which have filed a written request pursuant to subsection (4)(a) of [KRS 61.823], and the public of the emergency meeting.” KRS 61.823(5) (emphasis added)."
Cameron writes that the fiscal court explained that it held the meeting to approve contracts related to the state of emergency declared because of the extensive damage the Dec. 10 tornado caused in the county. The attorney general writes that Judge Executive Kevin Neal and his staff were "out in the field attending to emergency matters" and parts of the county had no internet or wireless phone service for several days, while other areas had only sporadic service. Additionally, the fiscal court told Cameron it had difficulty even contacting all members of the Fiscal Court, let alone members of the media. Cameron writes that the fiscal court scheduled the Dec. 16 meeting in a rush because "time was of the essence in terms of getting boots on the ground for cleanup reimbursement purposes.”
Regarding those explanations, Cameron writes:
"The existence of a state of emergency and the catastrophic nature of the tornado damage in Marshall County, including interruptions in electronic communications, are undisputed. These tornadoes were among the worst natural disasters to affect the Commonwealth in its entire history. This Office recognizes the chaotic state of affairs in Marshall County, which demanded swift attention by the Fiscal Court on matters of public order and public safety, and is sympathetic to the fact that the Fiscal Court’s attention was correctly focused on the pressing needs of the relief effort. However, KRS 61.823(5) requires a public agency, in emergency circumstances, to 'make a reasonable effort' to notify not only its members, but also media organizations and the public, of a special emergency meeting. The Fiscal Court incorrectly argues that it was entirely relieved of its duty under KRS 61.823(5) to make reasonable efforts to notify the Appellant of the emergency meeting. The Fiscal Court therefore made no attempt to do so. Thus, the Fiscal Court violated the Act when it made no attempt to notify the Appellant of the emergency meeting."
Download the document below to read Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's opinion in full.