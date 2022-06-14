FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is suing Gov. Andy Beshear's administration over the implementation of certain provisions of a new abortion law the General Assembly passed earlier this year.
The measure, known as House Bill 3, became law when the Kentucky General Assembly on April 13 overrode a veto from Beshear. The law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and set regulations for dispensing abortion pills, among other restrictions. Abortion rights groups filed two federal lawsuits, arguing that the law would prevent them from providing abortion services altogether if it was allowed to go into effect immediately. A federal judge's injunction handed down in May has temporarily blocked key aspects of the law.
A news release from Cameron's office says the law requires the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Safety to create and distribute a variety of reporting forms within 60 days after April 13, enact administrative regulations overseeing the distribution of abortion drugs and to aid in the disposal of fetal remains by burial or cremation. Cameron's lawsuit says the federal judge's injunction does not prevent the state from "acting to fulfill its statutory responsibilities."
The lawsuit argues that the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is required to comply with the law and asks for "a declaration of law that it is a violation of the Kentucky Constitution for an executive agency to decline to comply with a duly enacted law on the basis of insufficient funding when the General Assembly has enacted a budget."
The suit also asks for writs of mandamus directing CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander:
- To create and distribute immediately the report forms required by the law.
- To promulgate administrative regulations to implement the abortion drug certification program included in the law and the law's provision on the disposal of fetal remains, and to have those regulations go into effect immediately.
- To comply with all other mandates contained in the legislation "in a reasonable time."
Cameron has also filed a motion asking for a temporary injection mandating that the Cabinet for Health and Family Services immediately fulfill the obligations laid out in the measure.
“Governor Beshear has a duty to faithfully execute the law, but he has failed to implement important provisions of House Bill 3,” Cameron said in a statement issued Tuesday. “His Administration is required to create forms and set forth regulations that protect women’s health and unborn babies, including regulating abortion-inducing drugs. Failure to act is not an option, and our lawsuit asks the court to direct the Governor and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to follow the law.”
A cabinet spokesperson told the Louisville Courier Journal that the cabinet has not refused to comply with the law and has told Cameron that it will work through the federal court that issued the injunction temporarily blocking the law. The spokesperson told the newspaper that Cameron's lawsuit is a political stunt.
Download the document below to read Cameron's lawsuit:
Download the document below to read the motion for temporary injunction Cameron filed: