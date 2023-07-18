GOP gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron will announce his running mate on Wednesday, his campaign says.
Cameron will make the announcement during a news conference at 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT) on Wednesday at the Kentucky Republican Party Headquarters in Frankfort.
A state law enacted in 2020 holds that, in a regular election year, candidates for governor have until the second Tuesday in August to designate their running mates. Previously, candidates had to pick their running mates before the primary election. Back in 2020, Beshear vetoed that bill, claiming it was inconsistent with a 1992 amendment to the Kentucky Constitution. Before that amendment was made, Kentucky candidates for governor and lieutenant governor ran separately. In elections since that amendment was made, voters knew in the primary who each candidates' running mate would be. The Republican-led general assembly overrode Beshear's veto in 2020, which means Cameron has had more time to chose his running mate.
The Courier Journal in Louisville reports that Cameron has previously said he wants to announce his choice of lieutenant governor candidate before the Fancy Farm Picnic on Aug. 5. Republican lawmakers have suggested some options, the newspaper reports, including House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade of Stanford and Sen. Robby Mills of Henderson.
Kentucky, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman officially joined the Democratic ticket on Tuesday, with Gov. Andy Beshear choosing to stick with her as a running mate in his bid for a second term.